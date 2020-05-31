QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will report sales of $2.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported sales of $2.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year sales of $13.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 million to $13.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.60 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $25.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 163.18% and a negative return on equity of 92.44%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

QUIK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $8.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of QuickLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in QuickLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in QuickLogic by 18.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 480,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 74,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUIK opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.85. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $11.62.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

