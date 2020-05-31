Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Gap Down to $7.04

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $7.04. Hospitality Properties Trust shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 1,935,600 shares.

SVC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -675,000.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $483.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,702,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,171 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 469.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 46,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,789,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.