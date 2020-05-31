Pi Financial Reiterates C$10.00 Price Target for Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)

Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Laurentian raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.61.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$11.51 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$4.33 and a 52-week high of C$13.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.44.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$57.33 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

