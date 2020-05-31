Pi Financial Reiterates C$10.00 Price Target for Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)

Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
WDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Laurentian raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.61.
Shares of WDO stock opened at C$11.51 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$4.33 and a 52-week high of C$13.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.44.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
