CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Shares Gap Down to $19.22

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.94, but opened at $19.22. CIT Group shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 2,905,500 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIT. ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CIT Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.92.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.99 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Brosnan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,553.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan L. Frank bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,282.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 72,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,805. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT Group Company Profile (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

