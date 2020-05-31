Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Gap Down to $49.00

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.35, but opened at $49.00. Alliance Data Systems shares last traded at $46.33, with a volume of 4,253,064 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average is $79.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($3.77). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director Sharen J. Turney bought 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.16 per share, with a total value of $52,026.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,568.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.60 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,855 shares of company stock worth $373,883 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

