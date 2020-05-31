Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Down to $22.93

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.86, but opened at $22.93. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 13,107,177 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 440,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

