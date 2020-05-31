American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Down to $10.98

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.48, but opened at $10.98. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 58,867,916 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4,330.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,215 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 309.1% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.