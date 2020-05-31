Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Analysts expect Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) to announce sales of $1.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.84 billion. Masco reported sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $6.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Masco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

NYSE:MAS opened at $46.65 on Friday. Masco has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,377.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Masco by 234.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,334,000 after buying an additional 11,489,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Masco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,224,000 after buying an additional 36,079 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Masco by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,046,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,121,000 after buying an additional 624,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Masco by 46.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,451,000 after buying an additional 1,673,026 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,427,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,030,000 after buying an additional 161,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

