Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,143 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AlarmCom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in AlarmCom by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher P. Marshall sold 25,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $857,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $176,394.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,493 shares in the company, valued at $10,114,940.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,780,349 shares of company stock worth $271,261,744 in the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALRM. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of AlarmCom stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $59.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.13 million. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

