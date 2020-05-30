Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $414,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 481.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 447.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $141.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $105.45 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $157.79. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.78.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.