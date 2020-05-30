Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 672 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $107,863,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Gartner by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,182,000 after buying an additional 322,057 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 565,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,312,000 after buying an additional 215,501 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 822,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,866,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 405,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,408,000 after buying an additional 199,911 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of IT opened at $121.70 on Friday. Gartner Inc has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $171.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.