NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4,782.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

NYSE NRG opened at $36.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. NRG Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 15,555.52% and a net margin of 42.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

