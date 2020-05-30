Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,616 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 143,324 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Sunrun worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.72.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $16.70 on Friday. Sunrun Inc has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.56, a P/E/G ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 8,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $66,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,960 shares in the company, valued at $375,493.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $784,589.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,916,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,922,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,364 in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

