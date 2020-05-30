Mackay Shields LLC Has $365,000 Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,347 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 61.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 55,976 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 62.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after acquiring an additional 701,356 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.18.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.13 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCBI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

