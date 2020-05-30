Gregory P. Merk Sells 2,500 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,577,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NDSN opened at $188.35 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.90 and a 200-day moving average of $158.12.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Nordson by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Nordson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nordson by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.