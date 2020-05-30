Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,889 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 46,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 293,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 98,661 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OXY opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $54.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

