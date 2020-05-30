Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 6,578 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 21.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,424,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,203 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,738,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,956,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,911,000 after acquiring an additional 263,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cinemark by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,518,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 139,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cinemark by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,300,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,864,000 after acquiring an additional 440,372 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNK has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 106,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $877,688.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,263,978.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cinemark stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

