Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 3,938 Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,184 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Yelp by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 69,206 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Yelp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,895 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YELP. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $25,124.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,175.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $78,495.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,187.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,405 shares of company stock worth $200,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YELP opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. Yelp Inc has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Yelp had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

