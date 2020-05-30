Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 1,144 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 7.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,086,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,400. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JBHT opened at $119.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

