Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Takes Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSE:IR opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 362.55 and a beta of 1.50. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,925.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $397,211,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

