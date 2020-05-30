Trexquant Investment LP Invests $424,000 in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Bloomin’ Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 128.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The company has a market cap of $997.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.83. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.35 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,742.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.