Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,012 Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $23,526,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,874,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,239,000 after purchasing an additional 75,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,027,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after purchasing an additional 73,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 322.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 93,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 71,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

PFS stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $964.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

PFS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

