Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 70,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,599 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 25,092 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,910,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,570,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $34.32 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

