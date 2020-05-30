LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in LogMeIn by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in LogMeIn by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in LogMeIn by 1,110.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of LogMeIn by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGM opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LogMeIn Inc has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.21.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $322.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.38.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

