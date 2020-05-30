Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kadant by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

In related news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $141,361.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,114,800.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $80,897.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,849.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,331 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KAI opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.90. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Kadant had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Kadant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.