Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Stock Price Down 5.2% After Insider Selling

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $31.65 and last traded at $31.98, approximately 3,371,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,374,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

Specifically, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 965,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $27,061,631.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lou Kelley purchased 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,735,087 shares of company stock worth $384,916,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Yeti from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 98.00%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Yeti’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Yeti by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Yeti by 1,958.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

