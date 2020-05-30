Commerce Bank Sells 192 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $141.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.29.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.78. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $157.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

