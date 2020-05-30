Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.06. Domtar Corp has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $44.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. Domtar had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UFS. UFS cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Domtar and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

