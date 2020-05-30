Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 10,381 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 6,829.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MWA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,971,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,102,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,586,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,989,000 after buying an additional 897,012 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,897,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,717,000 after buying an additional 666,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MWA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE MWA opened at $9.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

