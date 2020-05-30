Insider Selling: Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $37,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 186,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,809.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $33,650.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $32,325.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $30,650.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $29,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $29,725.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $25,925.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $26,950.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $28,200.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 26,022 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $259,179.12.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $25,450.00.

NYSE YEXT opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. Yext Inc has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 55.70%. The business had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Yext’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

YEXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Invus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $59,797,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,848,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,080 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,092,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter worth $15,955,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Yext by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,586,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,657,000 after acquiring an additional 933,589 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

