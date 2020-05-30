500 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Ariose Capital Management Ltd

Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 25.3% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $706,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,915,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rowe raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,346.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,997.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1,197.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

