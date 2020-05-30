Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,671 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 20,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 23,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.62.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $42.80 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $59.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.93.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

