Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,346.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,997.02. The firm has a market cap of $1,197.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Rowe increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

