EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.0% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,197.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,346.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,997.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. China International Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.