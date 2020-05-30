T Christopher Uchida Sells 600 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $36,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Palomar stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 42.97. Palomar Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $77.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average of $53.33.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Palomar had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 43.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,977,000 after purchasing an additional 390,083 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 906,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,769,000 after purchasing an additional 134,244 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 54.2% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 568,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,041,000 after purchasing an additional 199,687 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 54.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 557,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,395,000 after purchasing an additional 195,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Palomar by 34.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 553,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,167,000 after purchasing an additional 142,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.