T Christopher Uchida Sells 600 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $36,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Palomar stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 42.97. Palomar Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $77.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average of $53.33.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Palomar had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.
