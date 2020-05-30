Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.39% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.2% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,099,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,221,000 after buying an additional 212,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,704,000 after buying an additional 32,866 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,702,000 after purchasing an additional 133,487 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 979,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 809,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra dropped their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

