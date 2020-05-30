Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John W. Lucey acquired 3,145 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,225.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,403.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Thomas acquired 6,300 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $99,477.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,556.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $107.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.64 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.54.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

