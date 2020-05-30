Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 10,763 Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,112.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $17.48.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $266.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STAY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.