MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 88.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,900 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in MasTec by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in MasTec by 75.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Stephens reduced their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MasTec from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on MasTec from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

