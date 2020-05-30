Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $66,000 Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,713,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $33,210,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,826 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3,051.5% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,161,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 272.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 655,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 479,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NRZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

In related news, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $7.17 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 67.84% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

