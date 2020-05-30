Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,475,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $86,121,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 81.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,149,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,229,000 after buying an additional 3,650,950 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 30,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,675,000 after buying an additional 1,463,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,499,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,043,000 after buying an additional 1,203,809 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

In other Newell Brands news, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,675. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,168,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $15,817,834.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,347,069 shares of company stock worth $31,349,374. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.