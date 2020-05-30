Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $458,000 Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 103,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 34,791 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

