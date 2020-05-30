Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Raises Holdings in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HNI by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in HNI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in HNI by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in HNI by 23.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HNI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $33,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on HNI in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HNI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.10. HNI Corp has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. HNI had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.