Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 33.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 966,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,933,000 after buying an additional 63,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Billeaud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,285.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

CNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

