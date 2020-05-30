Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDRX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 542,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Paul Black bought 33,783 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $243,913.26. Also, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $168,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 356,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,569.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDRX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $12.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $416.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.