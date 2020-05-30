Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,854,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3,112.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $121.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $150.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average of $127.86.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VAR. Evercore ISI cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.78.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

