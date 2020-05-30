Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 2,926 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 17.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,900,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 2,366.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 901,069.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 765,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after purchasing an additional 765,909 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 362.4% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 163,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 128,327 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

ETFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Shares of ETFC opened at $45.54 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.