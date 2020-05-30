Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $100.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day moving average of $89.58. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $102.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.46 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

