Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 279,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 57,489 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 108,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $548,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MLHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark started coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti cut Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

MLHR opened at $23.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.18. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $665.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

