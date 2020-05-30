Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 34.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of L. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in Loews by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 360,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in Loews by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 203,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.31. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on L shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

